The bus service from Agartala to Kolkata through Dhaka, Bangladesh, will restart next week after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers traveling from Tripura's capital city to Kolkata have already received visas from Bangladesh's assistant high commissioner in Agartala.

The TRTC (Tripura Road Transport Corporation) Maitree bus service will begin operating on Wednesday, April 20th, according to Tripura government officials.

According to official reports, bus service between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka would resume after both Bangladesh and India lifted restrictions on passenger travel through Bangladesh's land ports of Akhaura and Benapole.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government is yet to declare whether or not the bus service between Tripura and Kolkata would resume next year.