Haryana: Former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala passed his Class 10th and 12th exams at the age of 87. On May 11, officials from the Haryana Education Board handed him his mark sheets in Chandigarh. In his Class 10 exams last year, Chautala received an amazing 88 out of 100 on the English test.

In 2021, the former Haryana Chief Minister took his Class 12 exams under the Haryana Open Board. His results, however, were postponed until August 5 since he had not yet completed his Class 10 English exam. As a result, he took his Class 10 test to get his Class 12 results released.

"I am a student - no comments," Former Chief Minister OP Chautala told reporters as he arrived at the examination centre. He didn't react to any questions on politics. Chautala returned to drafting his paper after that.

Om Prakash Chautala is the son of 6th Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal and a former Chief Minister of Haryana from the Indian National Lok Dal. He is a descendant of Chaudhari Devi Lal, India's previous Deputy Prime Minister. Sneh Lata, his wife, died in August of this year. He has three daughters and two sons, Ajay Singh Chautala and Abhay Singh Chautala.

From 2 December 1989 to 22 May 1990, he was Chief Minister of Haryana, then from 12 July 1990 to 17 July 1990, 22 March 1991 to 6 April 1991, and finally from 24 July 1999 to 5 March 2005. At the national level, he was a member of the NDA and the Third Front (non-NDA and non-Cong front).