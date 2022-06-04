Junmoni Rabha, an Assam police sub-inspector who had arrested her fiance on fraud charges last month in Nagaon district, was arrested on Saturday. Her fiance was accused of "criminal conspiracy" and "cheating," and Majuli police arrested her in connection with the case.

Two contractors, Ram Abatra Sharma and Ajit Bora, had filed two separate FIRs alleging massive financial transactions between Rabha and his fiancee, Pogag. They claimed that Rabha was the one who introduced them to Pogag, and that it was because of her that they gave Pogag the money in exchange for ONGC contract work.

At the time, Rabha was stationed in Majuli. At least seven FIRs have reportedly been filed against the officer at a police station in Majuli district, alleging corruption. Three of the registered charges are non-bailable.

Meanwhile, a telephonic conversation that went viral on social media has sparked speculation about her possible role in Pogag's crimes.

Rabha was interrogated by police on Friday after her name was discovered in the FIRs. Pogag, who is currently being held in judicial custody in Nagaon, was arrested under sections 120B, 170, 406, 419, 420, 468, 471, and 472 of the Indian Penal Code.