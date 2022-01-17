Pray for Lata Mangeshkar's recovery, says doctor who is treating 'critical' singer
NEW DELHI: Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain under observation in the ICU of Mumbai hospital the doctor treating her said on Saturday.
The 92-year-old songstress tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai last week.
Associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital said Mangeshkar will continue to remain in the hospital for some time.
On Thursday, Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah had said the singer is doing well. “She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone’s prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind,” Shah told PTI. According to Shah, Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU as she required “constant care” due to her age.
Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. Her popular songs include “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya”, and “Tere liye”, among others.
The singer — known as Nightingale of India — has received several awards and honors including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.
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