NEW DELHI: After a major breakthrough in the Bulli Bai app case, Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday today arrested the mastermind and creator of the ‘Sulli Deals’ app that aimed to auction/sell Muslim women online.

Accused Aumkareshwar Thakur, app creator and mastermind of Sulli Deals app was arrested from Indore, DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO).

According to the investigators, Thakur was also associated with TRAD-Group, a Twitter page created to troll Muslim women.

During the interrogation, Thakur, a resident of Madhya Pradesh admitted that he had developed the code on GitHub and the access of GitHub was given to all members of the TRAD group.