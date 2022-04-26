According to news agency PTI, a teenage girl and her 21-year-old boyfriend "died drinking poison on being summoned to a police station" in Tripura's Gomati district on Monday.

According to him, the two were called last Friday in response to a complaint filed by the 17-year-old girl's father.

According to the officer, Ananda Chakma, a native of South Tripura's Sabroom subdivision, has been in a relationship with the girl from Dhalai district for a long time. They recently eloped, prompting the girl's father to submit a report with Gandacherra police station in Dhalai district, stating that her daughter had been kidnapped.

Police conducted searches in response to the complaint and discovered the pair in Kaptali, around 30 kilometres from Silacherra police station in Gomati district.

Accordingly, the couple and their parents were summoned on Friday, according to Srikanta Rudrapaul, Officer in Charge (OC) of Silacherra police station. "The two had poisoned themselves in anticipation of difficulties.

Inside the police station, they puked "he stated "Both were sent to hospitals right away. The daughter died in Gomati district hospital on Sunday night, while the boy died at GBP hospital in Agartala on Monday. There has been no formal investigation into the unfortunate situation”, he added.