In a surprising move, the BJP high command in Arunachal Pradesh has trimmed the recommendations of district and mandal office bearers for prospective MLA candidates.

This decision has reportedly sent ripples of shock among the aspiring BJP MLAs who were hoping to secure a party ticket.

A release from the state vice president states - "This is to inform all the district and mandal presidents that the application form for the intending MLA candidate issued from the State Election Management Committee Office for the recommendation of the district and mandal office is hereby recalled by the party high command with immediate effect."



Also Read: Arunachal mayor urges BJP high command: No tickets for opportunistic newcomers

Hence, intending candidates can directly submit their application along with their bio-data to the state office without recommendation.

Earlier, an appeal to the BJP high command, Mayor Tamme Phassang of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation called for a cautious approach in distributing party tickets stating the importance of loyalty and commitment over opportunism. Phassang's plea comes amidst speculation surrounding the candidacy for the upcoming elections, particularly in light of the recent influx of newcomers vying for ruling tickets.

Mayor Phassang, a formidable candidate seeking the BJP ticket, has emerged as a prominent contender poised to contest against Techi Kaso, the recently joined BJP MLA who previously represented JDU in 2019.

Expressing concerns over the motives of newcomers, Phassang stressed the significance of prioritizing dedicated party members over those with transient intentions.a