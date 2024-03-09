In a unique move, workers of the 39th Mebo Mahila and ST Morcha in Arunachal Pradesh conducted a secret ballot to choose a BJP candidate for the upcoming elections.

The decision was made amidst uncertainty over candidate selection from the state BJP high command at Mebo BJP Mandal office today to come upon a single candidate.

The 39th BJP Mahila and ST Morcha leaders and their workers from 39th Mebo ST Assembly Constituency here in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh carried out the secret voting and finalized on a candidate to be submitted onward to the state high command to issue the BJP ticket to the candidate of their choice due to confusion over selection of candidate.

While declaring the results of their voting, O. Tayeng Apum, BJP Mahila President and Yong Tayeng, President, BJP ST Morcha from 39th Mebo said that there are four ticket aspirants from BJP, namely, Shri Olen Rome, Dr. Dangi Perme, Shri Oken Tayeng and Dr. Mandip Perme. “Due to their constant aspiration for the ticket, the state BJP high command is said to be under confusion, so, we decided to select our candidate from ground level”, said Mahila Morcha President. “Now we have come to the solution of selection of our candidate, as the majority of the secret ballot vote was cast in favour of Shri Oken Tayeng (16 votes out of 30), 7 in favour of Shri Olen Rome, 5 in favour of Dr. Dangi Perme and 2 in favour of Dr. Mandip Perme. We hope that the state and central BJP high command will respect the selection of the party candidate from ground workers of BJP”, added ST Morcha President.



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It is important to mention here that, there were six BJP ticket aspirants from within BJP in 39th Mebo out of which two aspirants, Gongkom Tayeng and Ralom Borang, former MLA, have gone out of the race recently.

But after the recent joining of Lombo Tayeng to BJP, the total BJP ticket aspirants in 39th Mebo are five. And as per the rumour mill going around amidst the BJP workers of 39th Mebo, the party ticket is likely to be issued to sitting MLA, Lombo Tayeng which is raising huge concern among the old and traditional BJP workers.

With the choice and selection of party candidates from BJP workers based at mandal level and their appeal to the party high command to clear on Oken Tayeng, now it will be easier for the party high command to decide on one candidate. However, it is to be seen whom the BJP high command issues the ticket.