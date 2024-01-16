As part of New Year gesture, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu enhanced the honorarium to Anganwadi workers in a decision taken during the first cabinet meeting of 2024 held today January 16.

In the larger interest of the state, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu encouraged the hard work put in by the Anganwadi workers and helpers to uplift the living standards of the people in rural areas especially women and child.

The state cabinet approved the increased top up of Rs 1000 in addition to the present honorarium to 6225 Anganwadi workers and helpers.

The Anganwadi workers with matriculate certificates will now get honorarium of Rs 7500 and without matriculate will draw Rs 7438, while Anganwadi helpers will get Rs 5250 of honorarium, as decided by the state cabinet.

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