94 villages and 11,082 people are currently affected by floods in Arunachal Pradesh, according to the state’s disaster management department.

About 538 houses have reportedly been damaged across the state. Out of these, 215 houses have been fully damaged, 70 have been severely damaged, and 253 have been partially damaged.

Floods also damaged power supply lines in various locations of the state.

Power Department Transmission Division II Executive Engineer (E) Hibu Bama informed this correspondent that a flash flood damaged the Number 12 132 kv line tower at Dikrong on Tuesday. “The buckling of the tower has affected the 132/33 kv Nirjuli substation via 132/33 kv Lekhi substation and has been temporarily shut down till complete restoration,” Bama informed.

However, he said that the areas where power is being supplied through this transmission line are not affected as there are alternative transmission lines feeding power to the Lekhi and the Nirjuli substations through the 132 kv Chimpu-Lekhi and the 132 kv Gohpur-Nirjuli transmission line, respectively.

“If weather permits and the water level of the Dikrong river recedes, transmission system shall be normalised by reviving the old 132 kv line-in-line segment within one week,” Bama added.

Earlier, a 19-year-old girl in Huto village, identified as Hillang Boni, reportedly died when a flash flood swept away her house into the Hollongi river. Two minor boys are also reportedly missing, while one has been rescued alive.

In another sad incident, a labourer was reportedly buried alive by a landslide near the airport water treatment plant near Kokila village in Balijan administrative circle of Papum Pare district.

The labourer’s body was later pulled out from the debris and sent for medical formalities before being handed over to the deceased’s family.