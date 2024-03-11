The Arunachal Pradesh Government has announced a one-day state mourning on Monday following the sudden passing away of sitting MLA from Changlang South constituency, Phosum Khimhun on Saturday.

“Due to the sudden demise of Phosum Khimhun, MLA cum Advisor to (PWD) Minister (Central Zone-B, Eastern Zone, Highways) Arunachal Pradesh, it has been decided to observe one day state mourning on March 11 (Monday) as a mark of respect to the departed soul,” an official communiqué said on Sunday.

During the period of state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout Arunachal Pradesh and State Govt offices outside where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment.

The State Government has also approved for closure of offices, institutions and market establishments for one day on Monday in Changlang district, it said.

Further, the State Government directed the Changlang district administration that a state ceremonial guard of honour be presented to the departed leader during the funeral.

The five-time lawmaker Phosum Khimhun breathed his last in Itanagar on Saturday following a heart attack at the age of 63 years.

Before his body was flown to his native place, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein and others yesterday visited the late MLA's official residence and offered heartfelt farewell to Khimhun and conveyed deepest sympathies to the grieving family.

In the meantime, Arunachal West MP and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju mourned the demise of the Changlang South MLA.

“Deeply pained to hear the unfortunate and untimely demise of 52-Changlang South MLA, Phosum Khimhun Ji. He was a progressive & hardworking leader who made many efforts to fulfil people’s aspirations. He'll be fondly remembered forever. My respectful tributes to him & heartfelt condolences to family, friends & admirers. Om Shanti!” Rijiju wrote on X.

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