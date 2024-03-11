The Assam government has mulled to introduce Meitei script in the education institutions of the state in an effort to preserve, protect and promote the linguistic identity of the Manipuris.

This will allow interested students to read Manipuri literature, pursue higher studies in Manipuri in Meitei/Mayek script. Additionally, it will also enable candidates from Assam to apply for jobs in Manipur requiring mandatory knowledge of Meitei/Mayek.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting of the state government held on March 10.

In its other key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting, the government has decided to allocate Rs 131 crore for the beautification of the historic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar.

As part of the beautification project, the government has proposed site at Rupohi Pathar, on the North Western side of Rang Ghar on a plot of land measuring 83 bighas 2 Katha.

Among several of its key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting, the government has also decided to offer range of incentives to TATA's semi-conductpr facility. The decision has been made subsequent to the approval of the semi-conductor unit in Assam by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India.

The cabinet also authorised Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department to make all payments as per eligibility of the units under the policy.

In a major boost to the sports sector, the state government has also approved Rs 380.66 crore for the construction of an open stadium at Amingaon Sports Complex, Kamrup.

The stadium will have the provision of a state-of-the-art cricket stadium of 20,000 spectator along with international coach accommodation (20 seater), national coach accommodation (20 seater), players hostel (96 seater for boys) and players hostel (96 seater for girls).

As part of the approval to the draft Assam State Prosecution Service (Amendment) Rules, 2024 the government will amend Rule 15 and 19 of the Assam State Prosecution Service Rules, 2023

This will ensure smooth and efficient conduct of proficiency-cum skill test for selection of candidates by direct recruitment in different categories of posts

The proposed approval will allow multiple Boards to conduct proficiency-cum-skill tests in a smooth manner owing to the huge numbers of applications received for direct recruitment in different categories of posts.

Also read: Assam government allocates Rs 131 crore for beautification of Rang Ghar