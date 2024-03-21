Arunachal struck by two consecutive earthquakes, no damages reported
The initial quake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, struck at 01:49 am with its epicentre in West Kameng at latitude 27.38 and longitude 92.77, at a depth of 10 kilometres. Details about the second quake have not been disclosed yet.
Two earthquakes jolted Arunachal Pradesh early on Thursday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The initial quake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, struck at 01:49 am with its epicentre in West Kameng at latitude 27.38 and longitude 92.77, at a depth of 10 kilometres. Details about the second quake have not been disclosed yet.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 01:49:54 IST, Lat: 27.38 & Long: 92.77, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: West Kameng ,Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.
A second earthquake was reported in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh at 03:40 am today. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and the epicentre was located at latitude 27.46 and longitude 92.82. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 5 kilometers.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 03:40:12 IST, Lat: 27.46 & Long: 92.82, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.
Also read: Arunachal: Flying squads seize Rs 3.75 lakh cash in Namsai ahead of elections
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today