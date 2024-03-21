Two earthquakes jolted Arunachal Pradesh early on Thursday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The initial quake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, struck at 01:49 am with its epicentre in West Kameng at latitude 27.38 and longitude 92.77, at a depth of 10 kilometres. Details about the second quake have not been disclosed yet.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 01:49:54 IST, Lat: 27.38 & Long: 92.77, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: West Kameng ,Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.

A second earthquake was reported in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh at 03:40 am today. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and the epicentre was located at latitude 27.46 and longitude 92.82. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 5 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 03:40:12 IST, Lat: 27.46 & Long: 92.82, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.

Also read: Arunachal: Flying squads seize Rs 3.75 lakh cash in Namsai ahead of elections