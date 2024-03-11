China has registered a diplomatic protest against India due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he inaugurated the newly constructed Sela Tunnel.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as its territory, stated that India's actions would only complicate the ongoing boundary disputes.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, declared that the 'Zangnan area is Chinese territory'.

He further stated that China does not acknowledge the 'so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India'. He added that the unresolved China-India boundary issue gives India no right to 'arbitrarily develop' the Zangnan area.



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China expressed its strong disapproval of PM Modi's visit to the eastern section of the China-India boundary.

PM Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh involved the inauguration of the Sela Tunnel, built at a cost of Rs 825 crore, which will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang and facilitate better troop movement along the frontier region.

The tunnel is expected to improve the movement of troops and weaponry along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

India has consistently rejected China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh and asserts that it is an integral part of India.