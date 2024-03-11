Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has strongly criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), declaring plans for a large-scale peaceful protest.

In an interview with India Today NE, Gogoi expressed his belief that the CAA is an assault on the Assamese community, drawing parallels with the historical Mughal attack on Assam.

"CAA is nothing but the Centre's attack on the Assamese community. The way Mughals attacked Assam, the same way BJP is trying to attack Assam in the name of CAA and to fight, the only response from the people of the state is nothing but massive peaceful agitation. At this moment I want to urge the people of the state, irrespective of caste and creed to get ready for massive agitation but in a peaceful manner. I ask people to come out to the street and democratically protest against CAA," he said.



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He suggested that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using the CAA as a tool to attack the state. He called upon Assam's citizens, regardless of their caste or creed, to prepare for peaceful protests.

Gogoi's plea is for people to express their opposition to the CAA democratically.

He also claimed that the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are using the CAA to marginalise the Assamese community.

The Central Government of India is expected to announce the rules and regulations for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today, March 11.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently asserted that the CAA would be notified before the Lok Sabha elections and reiterated that the Act does not take away anyone's citizenship as it lacks such provision.