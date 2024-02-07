The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) has expressed significant concerns regarding the Assam government's decision to relocate the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal in North Guwahati.

The lawyers' body has been vocal about the feasibility and has questioned the unilateral nature of the decision, which they claim was made without adequate consultation with stakeholders.

On February 7th, 2024, the GHCBA sought clarification from Assam Law Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass over statements he made concerning the relocation in the state Assembly.

The association is particularly troubled by the minister's remarks that contradicted assurances previously given by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the press release from the GHCBA, the state government had been assured that a ground study would be conducted to determine the feasibility of the move only after the completion of a new bridge connecting North Guwahati and Guwahati.



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The Association earlier submitted a memorandum inter-alia to the Chief Minister and resorted to a Sit-in-Demonstration opposing such a move which was also supported by other associations of lawyers in the city as well as some NGOs.

Eventually, a meeting was held with the Chief Minister's office on September 30, 2023, with representatives of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association.

"The statement of the Hon'ble Law Minister also indicates that the stand of the State Government has been communicated to the Association. The Association states with dismay that it has not been communicated with any such decision of the State Government regarding shifting of the High Court," mentions the release.

In light of these developments, the GHCBA demands that the law minister provide a clear explanation in the Assembly at the earliest opportunity.

The association emphasizes the need for transparency and proper communication regarding such a significant decision that impacts the legal community and the public at large.