The All Barpeta District Students Union, along with various party organizations including AASU, has called off band their 12-hour bandh on September 2.

The development comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the Barpeta District Union for talks on September 3.

Sarma also held a discussion with Gautam Pathak, a young Shatriya of Barpeta Satra.

The bandh aims to denounce the recent bifurcation of Barpeta district, leading to the formation of the new Bajali district.

The decision to stage this extensive shutdown was announced during a press conference held on September 1 at Shaheed Bhawan in Barpeta. The bandh was scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. on the specified on September 2.

The agitation stems from the state government's recent decision to merge regions of Barpeta district, such as Sarbhog, Barpeta Road, and Hawli, into the newly established Bajali district.

This move has sparked significant discontent among the residents of Barpeta, who have been actively participating in a series of protests to voice their opposition.