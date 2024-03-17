With the Election Code of Conduct already enforced across India following the announcement of poll schedule for Lok Sabha elections, Assam's Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Goel made a series of important announcements during a press conference held in Dispur on March 17.

The Assam election will be conducted in three phases for a fair and orderly democratic process. The first phase of elections is scheduled for April 19 with the official notification of the election to be released on March 20. The last date for filing of nominations will be March 27. The scrutiny of nomination papers will begin on March 28 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be March 30.

The second phase of the electoral process is set to take place on April 26. Key dates include the notification date on March 28, the final date for filing nominations on April 4, the scrutiny of nomination papers on April 5, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations on April 8. The third and concluding phase of the Assam elections is slated for May 7. The notification date for this phase is April 12, the final date for filing nominations is April 19, the scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for April 20, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 22.

The Assam electoral process requires significant infrastructure and logistical preparation due to its magnitude. The state is ready to facilitate uninterrupted voting with 28,650 polling stations prepared across its varied geographical and demographic spectrum. The electoral journey in Assam will conclude on June 4, when the votes are carefully counted and the people's verdict is revealed In a press conference, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity and sanctity of the electoral process. He pointed out the detailed planning and execution required to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in Assam. As the country eagerly awaits the democratic exercise in Assam, stakeholders including political parties, candidates, and voters, are encouraged to abide by the Election Code of Conduct and contribute to the smooth running of the electoral process.

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