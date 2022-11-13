Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 12 made a bold statement and said that he is expecting over 1000 Congress delegates to join BJP soon. Taking a dig at at Congress Party the Chief Minister said that the 1000 Congress delegates who voted for Shashi Tharoor in the recently-held elections for the party president are the only democratic people in Congress.

According to reports, CM Sarma said that the outcome of the Congress' so-called internal elections was known and declared even before the counting of votes.

Sarma also slammed the Congress for electing Mallikarjun Kharge as its chief and said if Shashi Tharoor would have won the polls for the post, he would have said democracy has arrived in the Congress.

Reacting to the statement, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said that those who show courage will never join the Bharatiya Janata Party and further added that only the ones who do not have the courage to fight might be tempted to do so

Mallikarjun Kharge was elected Congress president on October 19.

Soon after his poll victory, Kharge said the party has presented an "example of strengthening the country's democracy by conducting organizational elections" at a time when "democracy is in danger" in the country.