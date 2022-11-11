A woman from Nagaland has been arrested with a huge amount of explosives at Sonari under Charaideo district on November 11.

As per sources, the woman was held with seven cartons full of explosives seized while the accused was trying to transport it to Namtola via auto from the bus counter.

The explosives were being transported from Guwahati.

Speaking to the media, one of the locals said, "The explosives were being carried in a night super bus which runs between Sonari and Guwahati".

"The explosives were being recovered when a routine check was being carried out at Namtola check post," he added.

Notably, the explosives had been recovered while it was kept outside a book stall in Sonari.

The arrested woman has been identified as Bheri Mizo, hailing from Nagaland.

Meanwhile, the driver of the auto-rickshaw, identified as Adam Toti, was also taken into custody for questioning.

Further investigation into the matter is on.