In a tragic incident, one person lost his life while two others were injured in a road accident in Assam’s Nagaon district on September 17, 2022.

The incident occurred after a Bolero bearing registration number AS-02 CC 7331 collided with a dumper in the Misa-Roumari area.

According to reports, the driver of the van died on the spot as he was trapped inside the van after the collision.

The deceased has been identified as Bitu Ahmed, a resident of Dalgaon.

The other two Bolero passengers had suffered critical injuries and were taken to the Jakhalabandha hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.