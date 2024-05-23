Bongaigaon Police on May 23 raided the Chaprakata Railway Market in Bongaigaon district, Assam, targeting illegal IPL gambling activities, as per sources.

The raid, led by the patrol unit of the North Bongaigaon outpost, resulted in the arrest of two individuals involved in the gambling ring.

The suspects, identified as Dev Prasad Sharma and Shankar Dutta, were apprehended at the scene. Police confiscated Rs. 15,550 in cash along with various gambling materials from the duo.

Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover further connections and linkages related to the arrests, aiming to dismantle the broader network involved in the illegal gambling operations.

Also read: Assam: Golaghat prison jailor arrested over sexual harassment of female doctor