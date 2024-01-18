On January 18, 2024, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, is poised to traverse into Assam, marking a significant phase of its journey.

The yatra, which commenced in Manipur on January 14, began its day's march from the vicinity of the Tuli post office in Nagaland at 8 am.

This initiative, led by the Congress party, aims to address critical national issues such as unemployment, price rise, and social justice.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, flagged off by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is not just a political statement but a movement that seeks to cover an extensive route through the heart of India.

It will pass through 100 Lok Sabha segments across 15 states, covering 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 assembly segments over a period of 67 days.

The yatra's itinerary includes a 6,200-km journey, with Rahul Gandhi spending approximately 10 days in the northeastern states, including Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and now Assam.



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The Yatra will end in the state on January 25, 2024.

As the yatra enters Assam, it is set to cover 17 districts and span 833 km within the state. The Congress party has strategically chosen to begin this leg of the yatra from Nagaland, entering Assam, to send a message of unity and justice for the region.

As per reports, the Congress leader is set to travel a total 833 km distance in 17 districts starting from- Amguri, Jorhat, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Nagaon, Guwahati, Hajo, Mukalmua, Kukar Par, Chenga, Barpeta, Howly, Sorbhog, Manikpur, Bongaigaon, Chapar, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bakshirhat.

Although the Congress maintains that the yatra is not directly tied to electoral ambitions, it is widely perceived as a mass mobilization effort ahead of polls, aiming to rebrand Gandhi's leadership and revitalize the party's prospects.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is a sequel to Gandhi's previous Kanyakumari-to-Srinagar foot march and is expected to culminate in Mumbai by the end of March.

This journey is not only a call for political, economic, and social justice but also an opportunity for Gandhi to present an alternative agenda for governance and justice delivery, challenging the current administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.