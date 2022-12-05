Breaking the silence over AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's sexist remark on the Hindu population, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma likened Badruddin Ajmal to a mosquito below the mosquito net.

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Badruddin Ajmal is like a mosquito below the net and we did not have to so much discussion to kill a mosquito under the mosquito net."

Referring to the law as the mosquito net and Badruddin Ajmal as the mosquito, the chief minister said that the law will take action whenever it wants to.

The chief minister said this in response to a question from reporters about Badruddin Ajmal's arrest.

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On the other hand, Congress member and Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia on December 4 lodged a police complaint against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal for his controversial remarks aimed at the Hindus.

Notably, on December 2, Badruddin Ajmal said Muslim men get married soon after turning 21 while Hindu men stay unmarried till the age of 40 to have illegal relations with at least three women.

Saikia in his complaint said that Ajmal`s comment caused "disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will towards the Hindu population, particularly Hindu women of India".

He also said that Ajmal`promoted animosity` between communities of different religions, "which is why stern action must be taken against the AIUDF supremo".