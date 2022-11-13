Amir Hamza, an absconding Popular Front of India (PFI) leader hailing from Assam, was arrested in Bengaluru on November 11, as informed by Assam Police.

Hamza has been absconding since the Centre slapped a 5-year ban on the proscribed Islamic Organisation Popular Front of India, terming the organisation and its affiliates as “unlawful association”.

Hamza is a member of the student wing of PFI, Campus Front of India (CFI) who was arrested by a team of Vasant police in Bengaluru’s Bellundur area.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Bengaluru granted Assam Police a three-day transit remand for Hamza following his arrest. He is being sent to Guwahati, according to a police statement.

He will appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Guwahati on Monday, November 14, according to the police statement.

Officials revealed additional details on the arrest, including the fact that Hamza is an Assamese, hailing from Baksa district. Hamza went into hiding since the Center announced a ban on PFI.