CM announces bridges, tunnels and corridors for Assam — Here’s what’s coming next

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1, highlighted major strides made in the state’s infrastructure sector over the past five years, outlining a series of upcoming projects aimed at boosting connectivity, healthcare and urban development.

Addressing the media, Sarma said four new bridges over the Brahmaputra River are currently under construction, with the Guwahati–North Guwahati connecting bridge scheduled to be opened in February. He also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the 32-km Kaziranga elevated corridor—spanning nearly 34 km—with an estimated cost of Rs 6,957 crore on January 17 or 18.

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Among other major announcements, the Chief Minister said the Centre has approved the Rs 22,000-crore twin-tube underwater tunnel project connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh, which will be a road-cum-rail corridor. In February, the Prime Minister is also expected to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Gelephu railway line project.

Sarma further said an elevated corridor is planned near the Guwahati airport, alongside the development of an Aerocity spread across 60 acres. In the healthcare sector, he announced that a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Asian Development Bank for the construction of a new modern hospital at Guwahati Medical College at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, with the existing structure set to be completely demolished.



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The Chief Minister also said the state government will soon inaugurate the 120 MW Kopili hydroelectric project, marking another milestone in Assam’s power infrastructure.

“These projects reflect the scale of work undertaken in the last five years and our commitment to transforming Assam’s infrastructure,” Sarma said.