Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while reacting on Congress senior leaders declining the invitation to Ram Temple consecration stated that the party did not deserve the invitation at first place due to their views against Ram Mandir from the very beginning.

Slamming the Congress party, CM Sarma called them as anti-Hindu and further added, "By accepting this invitation, they could have symbolically offered an apology to the Hindu Samaj. However, like Pt Nehru did with the Somnath Temple, the Congress leadership did the same with the Ram Temple. History will continue to judge them as an anti-Hindu party".

The @VHPDigital had given the Congress party a golden opportunity to reduce its sin by extending their leadership an invitation to attend the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Mahotsava.



Although, in my humble view, they did not deserve such an invitation at the first place for… pic.twitter.com/itexgWdx3I — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 11, 2024

A day earlier, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that they will not be attending the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony scheduled on January 22.

This decision was made public by the Congress party, which labelled the event as predominantly an RSS/BJP affair.

The party's stance was articulated through a statement issued by Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, emphasizing their respect for the Supreme Court's 2019 judgment and the religious sentiments of millions who worship Lord Ram, while also highlighting the political undertones they perceived in the event's timing.

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