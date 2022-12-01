Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislation from the Kamalpur constituency slammed the Congress-initiated Bharat Jodo Yatra and claimed it to be the most shameful event in the political environment of Assam.

Speaking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Diganta Kalita BJP MLA from Kamalpur constituency said, "The political environment of Assam witnessed a shameful act in the name of Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, as the All Indian general secretary Jitendra Singh has issued a summon to APCC president Bhupen Borah"

"In an internal office memo, Singh asked Bhupen Borah to provide the names of the office bearers and the senior leaders who skipped the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the reason for absconding," he added.

Further highlighting the works done under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam goverment, Diganta Kalita claimed that the Congress MLAs are now demotivated and mentally broken down as the then Congress government failed to work for the people of the state.

"Only the body is with Congress but the mind and soul are for the Bharatiya Janata Party," Diganta Kalita added.

Also Read: Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah claims 30 per cent APCC office bearers skipped 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Predicting the future of the state Congress, the MLA said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha election Congress will become zero in the state and BJP will gain the absolute majority in the coming days.

Commenting on the APCC president's claim wherein the former stated that around 30 per cent of Congress workers along with senior leaders were found to have skipped the yatra, to this Diganta Kalita said, "We feel happy to work for the people because we see our chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma work 24/7.. so all MLAs, party workers along with booth level presidents work day and night for the welfare of the people."

Claiming that if the Congress MLAs only do not work how can the party workers work without any motivation or encouragement, hence the All Indian general secretary Jitendra Singh had to ask Bhupen Borah to produce the list of people skipping the yatra.

Notably, as the state unit of Assam Pradesh Congress completed its 30 days of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah said that around 30 per cent of the state's unit have skipped the yatra.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, the APCC president said, "We have noticed that many office bearers have skipped the yatra and in Assam alone, at least 30 per cent of the office/party bearers have skipped the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Further, Borah claimed that along with others two prominent leaders like Misbahul Islam Laskar from Silchar and senior leader Bharat Narah from Naoboicha constituency have totally avoided the yatra.

"Many party workers only attend meetings only when Jitendra Singh Alwar comes to Assam," Bhupen Borah added.

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar has directed the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah to provide the list of leaders who have skipped the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Also Read: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee to submit list of people who skipped 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

In a letter the APCC president, Bhupen Borah asked the APCC president to produce the list of Congress leaders or office bearers who have not attended the yatra.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar said, "I have asked Bhupen Borah to send me the list of members who have skipped the yatra."

The letter from the AICC general secretary reads, “I have been joining the Yatra from time to time and have noticed that some APCC office bearers, executive members, DCC/Block President/OBs and leaders are not attending this yatra or have not made any efforts to make this historic yatra success.”

“Kindly prepare a list of such office bearers/executive members/leaders and submit immediately after the yatra ends on 15th of December 2022,” it further read.