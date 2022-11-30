Dibrugarh University ragging victim, Anand Sharma, on November 30 alleged that the newly elected General Secretary of the university postgraduate students’ union (DUPGSU) is involved in the entire incident.

In his statement to police which was recorded under Section 143 CrPc, Sharma alleged that DUPGSU general secretary Ankur Bora had allegedly snatched his phone.

However, when India Today NE tried to contact the general secretary to know what he has to say in his defence, he was unreachable as his cell phone was switched off.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh University management has suspended three wardens following the incident.

In the latest development, the police have arrested one more accused identified as Subhrojyoti Baruah, 3rd Semester student of Political Science for his alleged involvement in the ragging incident.

Also read: Dibrugarh University ragging case: One more 3rd Semester student arrested

In addition to this, the police have also detained another student named Newar for interrogation.

A total of four students have been arrested so far the in the ragging incident at the Dibrugarh University hostel.

On November 29, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had opined that the varsity authority failed to perform its administrative duties.

"The incident which happened in the month of September 2022, the university authority has failed to take action," he said while addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting held in Silchar.

"Till yesterday the investigative committee has not submitted any report which highlights the failure of the Dibrugarh university officials," he added.

Sarma further said that the cabinet has expressed its dissatisfaction with the way Dibrugarh University has dealt with such a serious offence, adding, ''There will be zero tolerance.. if there is any complicity with the authority will not spare them also".

It has come to the fore that the victim had earlier written a complaint on November 17 to the warden of the PNGB hostel of the university, seeking his intervention in the incidents of ragging taking place on the university campus.

In his complaint, Sharma also listed the names of the students, who were allegedly involved in the ragging incident. However, no action was initiated by the administration against the students mentioned in the letter.

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