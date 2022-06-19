On Sunday, another landslide was reported in Guwahati, Assam.

The landslide happened when the guard wall of a structure under construction fell owing to constant rain.

The incident has been reported from Chitrachal in Navagraha.

After the guard wall crumbled, the steps leading to the building on the hill also collapsed.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation constructed the guard wall (GMC).

Dimbeswar Kakoty has been recognized as the home's owner.

The officials from the district administration arrived at the spot after the incident to take stock of the situation.

During this season, a total of 62 persons have died as a result of floods and landslides.

NDRF has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra volunteers of ASDMA etc.

Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides for the past six days.