Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the importance of promoting healthy family planning under the Viksit Bharat initiative on World Population Day, observed on July 11 every year.

Emphasising the well-being of mothers and children, he urged citizens to actively participate in accessing free family planning services provided by government health institutions across the state.

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Sarma highlighted that these services encompass both temporary and permanent methods of family planning, ensuring that individuals have a range of options suited to their needs. To encourage participation, incentives are available for those opting for family planning measures.

Viksit Bharat meaning, or Developed India, is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and represents a complete blueprint for the country's prosperity, not just a catchphrase. This vision aims to be a guiding principle for India during its Amrit Kaal.

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With a combination of social changes, technical innovations, and economic reforms. This vision has many components, from economic growth to all-inclusive development and imbibing technological innovation.