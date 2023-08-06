Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 32 railway stations including the historic Dhubri railway station in Assam under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme would result in a stunning transformation of the historic Dhubri Railway Station, which was constructed in 1903 under the British rule.

The inhabitants of Dhubri, who have anxiously anticipated this historic occasion, are ecstatic with the redesign of the Dhubri Railway Station. The Indian government's innovative Amrit Bharat Station Scheme intends to upgrade an re-transform 508 railway stations around the nation, improving the travelling experience and station integration with the neighbourhood.

With an allocated budget of 38.5 crore, the Dhubri Railway Station's upgrade promises a host of state-of-the-art amenities. Key features of the redevelopment project include a 12m Foot over Bridge with 2 Lifts at each station, Station facade development, improved circulating area adorned with horticulture, enhanced lighting, additional PP sheds, High-level Platforms, upgraded passenger interface furniture, improved signages, train indication boards, coach indication boards, and a more comfortable waiting hall with upgraded toilets.

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Pulin Kumar Deka, the Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer of Alipurduar Division, has been appointed as the nodal officer in-charge of the event. He revealed that Dhubri Railway Station is one of the 15 railway stations in Alipurduar Division that will undergo transformation under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

Moreover, there are 32 railway stations in the state that are slated for upgrades through this ambitious scheme, with 5 stations of Alipurduar Division situated in Assam is being part of the transformational initiative.

Addressing the significance of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing emphasized that these projects prioritize improving passenger convenience, mobility, and seamless integration with the neighborhood.

He further asserted that the projects will be completed in a phased manner, ensuring efficient execution and tangible benefits for the commuters.

The inaugural ceremony of Dhubri Railway Station's redevelopment witnessed the presence of various dignitaries, including BJP National Council Member Bimal Oswal, BJP District President Tapas Dutta, Dhubri Municipal Board Chairman Debamoy Sanyal and several other railway department officials.

Also read : PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 508 railway station redevelopment projects