Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has issued an advisory in light of Earth Hour 2024.

He has recommended that all offices in the Assam Secretariat, barring those of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and the Finance and Home Departments, should have their power connections automatically disconnected daily between 9 PM and 9 AM.

On the occasion of #EarthHour2024, I have advised that power connection in offices of Assam Secretariat-except that of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Finance & Home Dept shall auto disconnect daily b/w 9PM & 9AM.



This can be our humble contribution towards a #GreenPlanet — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) March 23, 2024

Meanwhile, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has requested consumers to observe "Earth Hour" on March 23, 2024 (Saturday).



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The APDCL has appealed to people to switch off non-essential lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 23 as a mark of support to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

"APDCL requests our esteemed consumers to observe the “EARTH HOUR” on 23rd March 2024 Saturday by Switching Off the non-essential lights from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM as a support to WWF-INDIA," wrote APDCL on X.

Earth Hour, an initiative by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), is a worldwide grassroots campaign that calls for action on environmental issues to safeguard the earth. The annual event entails individuals, communities, businesses, and governments globally switching off non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. local time.

The movement was launched in 2007 as a symbolic act in Sydney, Australia, by the WWF. Millions participated by turning off their lights in an effort to raise awareness about climate change. Since its inception, Earth Hour has evolved into a massive grassroots movement, mobilising millions of individuals across 190 nations.