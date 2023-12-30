Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be attending the 21st Convocation of Tezpur University which will be held on December 31, to confer Degrees and Diplomas upon the candidates who have successfully completed their prescribed programmes.

Rajnath Singh will be attending the programme as the Chief Guest for the convocation. Apart from the Raksha Mantri, the Corps Commander of Gajraj Corps and several civil and military dignitaries will attend the event.

Apart from its academic routine the University is also involved in training the Indian Army personnel in Chinese Language. In April this year the University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Headquarter 4 Corps, (HQ 4 Corps signed the MoU on behalf of Indian Army) to offer army personnel a basic course in Chinese language to develop the four essential language skills, viz. listening, speaking, reading and writing of intermediate level. The University is also mulling to start Department of Defence Studies and in this regard, the University’s Academic Council and Board of Management (highest executive body of the University) has already ratified the decision.

“There is another project, which is in pipeline. The University in collaboration with Defence forces is planning to study geospatial research and strategic mapping in Indo-China border areas. We believe that Tezpur University has a role to play in improving India's defence preparedness and deepen the relationship between the Indian Army and academia”, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University informed.

“The exercise shall give us enough data on people living in these border areas to academically counter any unfounded claims made by China”, Prof. Singh further elaborated.

A total number of 1,355 students will be conferred upon Degrees and Diplomas during the convocation.

