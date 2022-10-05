The Deputy Commissioner’s office, Kamrup Metro has issued orders in connection with the immersion ceremony of Durga Puja idol and Dusshera for the year 2022, after due consultation and discussion with the departments in and around Guwahati city.

The directives issued by the DC office includes permission of maximum of only one vehicle per committee for immersion and the same is to be arranged in consultation with DCP (Traffic) and police administration.

To avoid creating noise pollution, DJ setup has been strictly prohibited and any delinquency in this regard will draw strict action as per provisions of law.

Dusshera committees are directed to coordinate with the DCP (Traffic) for any programmes on the occasion so that the festivities continue smoothly.

Immersion of idols will begin form 10:30 am and all committees are directed to follow the timings so as to avoid rush.

No bike procession or rally has been allowed as per the directives issued by the Kamrup DC office.

The DC requested the citizens and public and all stakeholders to cooperate with the administration for smooth functioning of the festivities including Durga immersion ceremony and Dusshera programme. The DC has requested to maintain peace and public order while following the rules and regulations as notified.