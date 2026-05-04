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Sibsagar Election Result 2026 Highlights: RD’s Akhil Gogoi wins over BJP’s Kushal Dowari with 86521 votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:47 IST
Sibsagar Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Sibsagar Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:47 PM(6 months ago)
RD’s Akhil Gogoi wins over BJP’s Kushal Dowari with 86521 votes
Posted by :-After a closely fought contest, the results for Sibsagar are in. RD’s Akhil Gogoi has clinched the assembly seat, defeating BJP’s Kushal Dowari by a margin of 17272 votes
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:13 PM(6 months ago)
RD's Akhil Gogoi leading over BJP's Kushal Dowari by 13525 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Sibsagar? Current counting trends favour Akhil Gogoi of RD. Akhil Gogoi has polled 76033 votes so far and is currently leading over Kushal Dowari of BJP,who has polled 62508 votes.
5:11 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
5:00 PM(6 months ago)
RD's Akhil Gogoi leading ahead of BJP's Kushal Dowari by 12746 votes
Posted by :-Akhil Gogoi of RD is currently leading in Sibsagar. Kushal Dowari of BJP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 12746 votes between the two candidates.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:32 PM(6 months ago)
RD's Akhil Gogoi leading over BJP's Kushal Dowari by 11457 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Sibsagar? Current counting trends favour Akhil Gogoi of RD. Akhil Gogoi has polled 63991 votes so far and is currently leading over Kushal Dowari of BJP,who has polled 52534 votes.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
RD's Akhil Gogoi inches towards victory with 54953 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for BJP's Kushal Dowari, who is currently in second place in Sibsagar. RD's Akhil Gogoi is currently in first place with a massive lead of 10149 votes over Kushal Dowari.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
RD is ahead in Sibsagar, with BJP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sibsagar, where RD’s Akhil Gogoi is currently leading with 54953 votes. Trailing in second place is BJP’s Kushal Dowari, who has secured 44804 votes
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:51 PM(6 months ago)
RD's Akhil Gogoi inches towards victory with 52473 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for BJP's Kushal Dowari, who is currently in second place in Sibsagar. RD's Akhil Gogoi is currently in first place with a massive lead of 12506 votes over Kushal Dowari.
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Sibsagar Election Result: Akhil Gogoi leads in Sibsagar, Kushal Dowari trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sibsagar results are still awaited. Early trends show RD in the lead, with candidate Akhil Gogoi polling 52473 votes, while BJP’s Kushal Dowari trails with 39967 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:10 PM(6 months ago)
RD is ahead in Sibsagar, with BJP trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Sibsagar, where RD’s Akhil Gogoi is currently leading with 41538 votes. Trailing in second place is BJP’s Kushal Dowari, who has secured 33438 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Sibsagar Election Result: Akhil Gogoi leads in Sibsagar, Kushal Dowari trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Sibsagar results are still awaited. Early trends show RD in the lead, with candidate Akhil Gogoi polling 41538 votes, while BJP’s Kushal Dowari trails with 33438 votes
2:45 PM(6 months ago)
RD's Akhil Gogoi inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Sibsagar, RD’s Akhil Gogoi appears on track for a win against BJP’s Kushal Dowari. With counting ongoing, Akhil Gogoi currently holds a strong lead of 8100 votes over Kushal Dowari.
2:35 PM(6 months ago)
RD's Akhil Gogoi leading ahead of BJP's Kushal Dowari by 8273 votes
Posted by :-Akhil Gogoi of RD is currently leading in Sibsagar. Kushal Dowari of BJP is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 8273 votes between the two candidates.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Sibsagar Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Sibsagar here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Sibsagar Assembly election results 2026 here
1:56 PM(6 months ago)
Sibsagar Election Result: Akhil Gogoi ahead in Sibsagar, Kushal Dowari behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Sibsagar show RD in the lead, with its candidate Akhil Gogoi securing 33736 votes. BJP’s Kushal Dowari is currently trailing with 26899 votes
1:54 PM(6 months ago)
Akhil Gogoi behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Sibsagar, Akhil Gogoi of RD is struggling as Kushal Dowari of BJP holds a significant lead of 6837 votes, with counting still underway.
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