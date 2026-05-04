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Teok Election Result 2026 Highlights: Bikash Saikia of AGP Secures Victory in Teok with 90368 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 19:14 IST
Teok Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Teok Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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7:14 PM(6 months ago)
Bikash Saikia of AGP Secures Victory in Teok with 90368 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Teok has concluded, with Bikash Saikia of AGP winning the seat after securing 90368 votes.
6:12 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Bikash Saikia maintains lead of 90124 votes over INC's Pallabi Saikia Gogoi
Posted by :-AGP's Bikash Saikia has maintained their lead in Teok. Currently, Bikash Saikia has polled 90124 votes and is leading over INC candidate Pallabi Saikia Gogoi, who has polled 66711 votes.
5:57 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Bikash Saikia leading ahead of INC's Pallabi Saikia Gogoi by 23285 votes
Posted by :-Bikash Saikia of AGP is currently leading in Teok. Pallabi Saikia Gogoi of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 23285 votes between the two candidates.
5:36 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Bikash Saikia inches towards victory with 84706 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Pallabi Saikia Gogoi, who is currently in second place in Teok. AGP's Bikash Saikia is currently in first place with a massive lead of 22186 votes over Pallabi Saikia Gogoi.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:13 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Bikash Saikia secures comfortable lead with 78429
Posted by :-Counting underway in Teok, but things look pretty good for AGP candidate Bikash Saikia currently. Bikash Saikia has a comfortable lead of 19849 votes over INC candidate Pallabi Saikia Gogoi right now.
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:58 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:52 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Bikash Saikia secures comfortable lead with 72734
Posted by :-Counting underway in Teok, but things look pretty good for AGP candidate Bikash Saikia currently. Bikash Saikia has a comfortable lead of 18589 votes over INC candidate Pallabi Saikia Gogoi right now.
4:13 PM(6 months ago)
Pallabi Saikia Gogoi Falls Behind in Teok Election Race
Posted by :-Pallabi Saikia Gogoi right now is trailing from the Teok. Pallabi Saikia Gogoi has polled 50028 votes so far and is trailing behind AGP'S Bikash Saikia, who has polled 67297 votes.
4:10 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Teok, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Teok, where AGP’s Bikash Saikia is currently leading with 67297 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pallabi Saikia Gogoi, who has secured 50028 votes
3:57 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Bikash Saikia inches towards victory with 62079 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Pallabi Saikia Gogoi, who is currently in second place in Teok. AGP's Bikash Saikia is currently in first place with a massive lead of 16575 votes over Pallabi Saikia Gogoi.
3:55 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Teok Election Result: Bikash Saikia leads in Teok, Pallabi Saikia Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Teok results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Bikash Saikia polling 55520 votes, while INC’s Pallabi Saikia Gogoi trails with 40716 votes
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
AGP is ahead in Teok, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Teok, where AGP’s Bikash Saikia is currently leading with 55520 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pallabi Saikia Gogoi, who has secured 40716 votes
2:55 PM(6 months ago)
Teok Election Result: Bikash Saikia leads in Teok, Pallabi Saikia Gogoi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Teok results are still awaited. Early trends show AGP in the lead, with candidate Bikash Saikia polling 55520 votes, while INC’s Pallabi Saikia Gogoi trails with 40716 votes
2:53 PM(6 months ago)
Pallabi Saikia Gogoi Falls Behind in Teok Election Race
Posted by :-Pallabi Saikia Gogoi right now is trailing from the Teok. Pallabi Saikia Gogoi has polled 40716 votes so far and is trailing behind AGP'S Bikash Saikia, who has polled 55520 votes.
2:24 PM(6 months ago)
AGP's Bikash Saikia inches towards victory
Posted by :-In Teok, AGP’s Bikash Saikia appears on track for a win against INC’s Pallabi Saikia Gogoi. With counting ongoing, Bikash Saikia currently holds a strong lead of 12484 votes over Pallabi Saikia Gogoi.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Teok Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Teok here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Teok Assembly election results 2026 here
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