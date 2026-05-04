Teok Election Result 2026 Highlights: Bikash Saikia of AGP Secures Victory in Teok with 90368 Votes

5:57 PM ( 6 months ago )

AGP's Bikash Saikia leading ahead of INC's Pallabi Saikia Gogoi by 23285 votes

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Bikash Saikia of AGP is currently leading in Teok. Pallabi Saikia Gogoi of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 23285 votes between the two candidates.