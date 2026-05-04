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Titabor Election Result 2026 Highlights: Dhiraj Gowala of BJP Secures Victory in Titabor with 78743 Votes
India TodayNE | Updated: May 4, 2026 17:39 IST
Titabor Election Result Highlights Updates: India Today NE brings you the latest updates from the Assam assembly election results. Stay with us for real-time developments and fastest updates. You can also follow the coverage on India Today TV.
Titabor Assembly Seat Election Result 2026 Live
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5:39 PM(6 months ago)
Dhiraj Gowala of BJP Secures Victory in Titabor with 78743 Votes
Posted by :-Vote counting in Titabor has concluded, with Dhiraj Gowala of BJP winning the seat after securing 78743 votes.
5:25 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dhiraj Gowala inches towards victory with 78468 votes
Posted by :-Things pretty serious for INC's Pran Kurmi, who is currently in second place in Titabor. BJP's Dhiraj Gowala is currently in first place with a massive lead of 23191 votes over Pran Kurmi.
5:24 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
5:14 PM(6 months ago)
Pran Kurmi Falls Behind in Titabor Election Race
Posted by :-Pran Kurmi right now is trailing from the Titabor. Pran Kurmi has polled 54973 votes so far and is trailing behind BJP'S Dhiraj Gowala, who has polled 77871 votes.
5:10 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
4:57 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
4:38 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dhiraj Gowala leading ahead of INC's Pran Kurmi by 22938 votes
Posted by :-Dhiraj Gowala of BJP is currently leading in Titabor. Pran Kurmi of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 22938 votes between the two candidates.
4:12 PM(6 months ago)
Dhiraj Gowala behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Titabor, Dhiraj Gowala of BJP is struggling as Pran Kurmi of INC holds a significant lead of 22219 votes, with counting still underway.
4:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Titabor, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Titabor, where BJP’s Dhiraj Gowala is currently leading with 75969 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pran Kurmi, who has secured 53750 votes
3:56 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of parties and alliances in the UPPER ASSAM region of Assam?
Posted by :-How are the parties faring in the UPPER ASSAM zone election results? Here are the latest numbers
3:50 PM(6 months ago)
Titabor Election Result: Dhiraj Gowala leads in Titabor, Pran Kurmi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Titabor results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Dhiraj Gowala polling 69626 votes, while INC’s Pran Kurmi trails with 49069 votes
3:49 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dhiraj Gowala leading over INC's Pran Kurmi by 20557 votes
Posted by :-Who will win Titabor? Current counting trends favour Dhiraj Gowala of BJP. Dhiraj Gowala has polled 69626 votes so far and is currently leading over Pran Kurmi of INC,who has polled 49069 votes.
3:37 PM(6 months ago)
How are the key candidates performing in Assam?
Posted by :-How are the leading candidates performing in the Assam assembly election results? Check the latest update on their performance here
3:12 PM(6 months ago)
What is the performance of the political alliances in Assam?
Posted by :-What is the performance of the parties in the Assam assembly elections? Here’s the latest statewise tally.
3:11 PM(6 months ago)
BJP is ahead in Titabor, with INC trailing behind
Posted by :-Vote counting is underway in Titabor, where BJP’s Dhiraj Gowala is currently leading with 56813 votes. Trailing in second place is INC’s Pran Kurmi, who has secured 40653 votes
2:56 PM(6 months ago)
Titabor Election Result: Dhiraj Gowala leads in Titabor, Pran Kurmi trails
Posted by :-After a full day of counting, the Titabor results are still awaited. Early trends show BJP in the lead, with candidate Dhiraj Gowala polling 56813 votes, while INC’s Pran Kurmi trails with 40653 votes
2:45 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dhiraj Gowala secures comfortable lead with 56813
Posted by :-Counting underway in Titabor, but things look pretty good for BJP candidate Dhiraj Gowala currently. Dhiraj Gowala has a comfortable lead of 16160 votes over INC candidate Pran Kurmi right now.
2:24 PM(6 months ago)
Dhiraj Gowala behind in vote counting by a big margin
Posted by :-In Titabor, Dhiraj Gowala of BJP is struggling as Pran Kurmi of INC holds a significant lead of 14306 votes, with counting still underway.
2:07 PM(6 months ago)
Titabor Assembly Election Results: Follow all live updates for Titabor here
Posted by :-Get latest updates related on Titabor Assembly election results 2026 here
1:57 PM(6 months ago)
BJP's Dhiraj Gowala leading ahead of INC's Pran Kurmi by 10936 votes
Posted by :-Dhiraj Gowala of BJP is currently leading in Titabor. Pran Kurmi of INC is currently in the second place. There is a difference of 10936 votes between the two candidates.
1:55 PM(6 months ago)
Titabor Election Result: Dhiraj Gowala ahead in Titabor, Pran Kurmi behind
Posted by :-As vote counting continues in Assam, early trends from Titabor show BJP in the lead, with its candidate Dhiraj Gowala securing 43300 votes. INC’s Pran Kurmi is currently trailing with 32364 votes
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