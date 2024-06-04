Dodging the exit poll predictions, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has given a neck and neck fight to the BJP and its allies in the northeastern states of India.

MIZORAM

The state which has two Lok Sabha seats, the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is leading by 1 seat, and party's Richard Vanlalhmangaiha is leading by 66,852 votes. Whereas, Mizo National Front's (MNF) K Vanlalvena is trailing by 6,6852 votes. Congress's Lalbiakzama is trailing by 1,08,521 votes.

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

The saffron party is leading in both the seats in Arunchal Pradesh. The two constituencies - led by BJP's Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West and Tapir Gao in Arunachal East are leading by 92, 424 and 30, 344 vote margin respectively.

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MANIPUR

This is the first Lok Sabha elections after the Manipur violence and people gave their mandate against the ruling party in the state, according to the numbers displayed by the EC. The Congress is leading in both the seats in Manipur. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, in Inner Manipur, is leading by 72,491 votes, while Alfred Kanngam S Arthur is leading by 50,825 votes.

NAGALAND

S Supongmeren Jamir from Congress is currently in the lead with 50,275 votes and has so far secured 3,95,344 votes. Dr Chumben Murry from NDPP is in the second place, having secured 3,45,069 votes.

SIKKIM

Indra Hang Subba from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is currently leading with 78,170 votes. Bharat Basnett from Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAPS) is in the second place, leading with 78,666 votes.

TRIPURA

Biplab Kumar Deb from BJP is currently in the lead with 8,56,553 votes. Asish Kumar Saha from INC is in the second place with 2,62,151 votes. In Tripura East, BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman is leading by 4,79,685 votes and Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Rajendra Reang is trailing by 4,79,685 votes.

MEGHALAYA

The thrill is building up as the votes are counted in Meghalaya. In Shillong constituency, Ricky Andrew from VOTPP is currently in the lead with 3,67,966 votes. In Tura constituency, Vincent H Pala from INC is in the second place, having secured 3,82,058 votes.

Check for Assam's updates here.