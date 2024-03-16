The Assembly Polls in Arunachal Pradesh are scheduled to take place on April 19.

The counting of the votes will take place on June 4, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The voting for the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly will be held in a single phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.



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As per the announcement, voters will cast their votes on April 19.

The counting of the votes will take place on June 4, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.