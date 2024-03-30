Just hours after Congress leader Gauravv Somani tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party, General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Manash Borah also resigned from the party on March 30.

Already hit by a wave of resignations, Manash Borah's resignation comes as a bit setback for the Assam unit of Congress.

Manash Borah in his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned, "It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation from my position within the Indian National Congress and primary membership. I want to express my deepest gratitude to you, as well as to the entire leadership, for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve the people of my state and various capacities and I am sincerely grateful for all the responsibilities and duties you have bestowed upon me during my tenure. Please accept my resignation effective as 30/03/2024"

"I believe it is time for me explore new opportunities and avenues for welfare of the people and state I represent who have faith on me. I will forever cherish the memories and experiences gained while working with the Indian National Congress", added Borah.



Notably, Manash Borah is the son of former minister Akon Borah. Manash Borah was the candidate from Guwahati for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It is speculated that Manash Borah will be joining BJP today at 3 pm.

Also read: Election Commission bars publication of exit polls from April 19 to June 1