The first list of Congress candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections may be unveiled this week, as per sources. Decisions on nominations for many states are likely to be made by March 7.

The list might encompass constituencies where the BJP has already declared its candidates, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala. The first list is expected to be announced soon after the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, will discuss the candidate list and election strategy. A senior leader revealed that the central screening committees have finalised candidates for most states.

The CEC will review the candidates shortlisted by the screening committees and make the final decision. The committee is expected to finalise candidates for approximately 100 seats, including those in the northeastern states, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

Also read: Tripura Congress accuses BJP workers of trespassing party office, writes to Superintendent of Police demanding action