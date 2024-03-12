In the run-up to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress has made significant progress in finalizing candidates for the state's legislative seats.

According to a highly placed source, the party has confirmed its choices for 14 seats.

Among these selections, AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been confirmed as the candidate for Dibrugarh.

Congress has left only one seat for its alliance - that is Dibrugarh where Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest.



In this Lok Sabha election, the sitting MP from Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque has been replaced by Deep Bayan.

It is to be mentioned here that Deep Bayan is also a member of APCC's quick response team formed to respond promptly in situations of imminent conflict or controversy.



Also Read: Assam Congress finalizes candidates for 10 seats, decision pending on 4 constituencies

According to sources within the party hierarchy, Sonia Gandhi has recommended Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah to contest from Sonitpur, while suggesting Gaurav Gogoi or Debabrata Saikia for Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi for Nagaon.

However, the official list will be out later in the evening. Sources claim that a tug-of-war is going on between Roselina Tirkey and AAP's Manoj Dhanowar for the Kaziranga seat.

Here is the list of candidates:

Jorhat HPC- Gaurav Gogoi

Nowgong HPC- Pradyut Bordoloi

Gauhati HPC- Mira Borthakur Goswami

Silchar HPC- Somya Kanti Sarkar

Karimganj (SC)- Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury

Barpeta- Deep Bayan

Diphu HPC- Joyram Engleng

Dhubri HPC- Rakibul Hussain

Dibrugarh HPC- Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)

Kokrajhar(ST) HPC- Gorgan Mooshahary

Darrang/Udalguri- Madhav Rajbongshi

Lakhimpur HPC- Uday Shankar Hazarika

Sonitpur - Prem Lal Ganju

Kaziranga HPC- Roselina Tirkey/Manoj Dhanowar