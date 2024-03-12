Assam Congress LS candidates: Gaurav in Jorhat, Rakibul in Dhubri, Pradyut in Nagaon seat, Khaleque denied ticket
In the run-up to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress has made significant progress in finalizing candidates for the state's legislative seats.
In the run-up to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress has made significant progress in finalizing candidates for the state's legislative seats.
According to a highly placed source, the party has confirmed its choices for 14 seats.
Among these selections, AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been confirmed as the candidate for Dibrugarh.
Congress has left only one seat for its alliance - that is Dibrugarh where Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest.
In this Lok Sabha election, the sitting MP from Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque has been replaced by Deep Bayan.
It is to be mentioned here that Deep Bayan is also a member of APCC's quick response team formed to respond promptly in situations of imminent conflict or controversy.
Also Read: Assam Congress finalizes candidates for 10 seats, decision pending on 4 constituencies
According to sources within the party hierarchy, Sonia Gandhi has recommended Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah to contest from Sonitpur, while suggesting Gaurav Gogoi or Debabrata Saikia for Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi for Nagaon.
However, the official list will be out later in the evening. Sources claim that a tug-of-war is going on between Roselina Tirkey and AAP's Manoj Dhanowar for the Kaziranga seat.
Here is the list of candidates:
Jorhat HPC- Gaurav Gogoi
Nowgong HPC- Pradyut Bordoloi
Gauhati HPC- Mira Borthakur Goswami
Silchar HPC- Somya Kanti Sarkar
Karimganj (SC)- Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
Barpeta- Deep Bayan
Diphu HPC- Joyram Engleng
Dhubri HPC- Rakibul Hussain
Dibrugarh HPC- Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)
Kokrajhar(ST) HPC- Gorgan Mooshahary
Darrang/Udalguri- Madhav Rajbongshi
Lakhimpur HPC- Uday Shankar Hazarika
Sonitpur - Prem Lal Ganju
Kaziranga HPC- Roselina Tirkey/Manoj Dhanowar
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today