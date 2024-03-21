As the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state have gained momentum, Water Resources, Information and Public Relations Minister Piyush Hazarika is actively campaigning for the party candidate.

The first phase of polling is scheduled for April 19. The minister began his campaign from Jorhat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Tapan Kumar Gogoi.

On March 17, a large induction programme was held in Jorhat, resulting in over 2,000 people joining the BJP. Additionally, around 500 leaders and activists from different parties from the Mariani assembly constituency joined the BJP.

Amidst the campaign, Hazarika also participated in cultural events in the region. He also opened a new BJP office in the Sivasagar assembly constituency.

Over 300 people joined the BJP at the District BJP office in Charaideo. The minister is also campaigning in the Barak Valley for the Lok Sabha elections.



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In the upcoming elections, the BJP alliance will campaign for Kripanath Mallah, the candidate from Karimganj Lok Sabha.

Preparations for the Lok Sabha elections are also underway in the Hailakandi district. Hazarika continues to campaign vigorously for the Lok Sabha elections across the state.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party alliance will campaign for Kripanath Mallah, the candidate of Karimganj Lok Sabha, in Girishganj, Karimganj.

Minister Piyush urged all present to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party for the country, development and development. Elaborate preparations are underway for the Lok Sabha elections in Hailakandi district as well.

Addressing an election rally at Kushiyarkul in Katigara constituency in parallel, Minister Piyush Hazarika addressed a huge election rally at Bihada market in Kaline Mandal under Silchar Lok Sabha constituency amid widespread enthusiasm of the people.