Making a scathing attack on Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 10 said that Congress is currently in ICU, hence he doesn't make any statement against the party.

Speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Teok, Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said "During Congress's tenure, one would have to give money in order to get a job in Anganwadi. We get to hear young boys and girls from poor financal backgrounds getting into professional courses and becoming doctors and engineers. We have to make a collective effort to keep our state and its identity intact. Now it is upto you whom you would vote, PM Modi or Rahul Gandhi?

Hailing PM Modi led BJP government for introducing several initiatives for Assam and Northeast, Assam CM said that Congress is in ICU currently. "The party envies Lakhpati Baideos".

In an earlier public rally held in Charaideo district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserted that the era of insurgency and militancy in Assam has concluded, attributing the newfound peace to the initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government.

He highlighted that under Modi's leadership, substantial efforts have been made for the state's advancement, despite him not being a native of Assam. Sarma pointed out a recent mega roadshow in Tinsukia led by Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing the notable absence of extensive security measures, which he juxtaposed with the past when such gatherings were marred by security concerns due to insurgency activities.

Reflecting on the grim past, Sarma recalled the frequent incidents of bombings, IED explosions, and the tragic loss of lives, particularly among the youth and law enforcement personnel, due to insurgent attacks.

He emphasized the stark contrast in the present scenario, noting the absence of insurgency not only in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh but also in other regions like Karbi Anglong and Upper Assam.

Also read: Assam: Days of militancy, insurgency over, says Himanta Biswa Sarma