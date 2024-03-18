Over 13 lakh eligible electors will cast their votes in 1654 polling stations set up in the East Tripura (ST) Parliamentary Constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Tripura has two Parliamentary Constituencies, including West and East Tripura (ST Reserved), where elections will be held on April 19 and 26 this year.

Speaking with India Today NE, the Returning Officer (RO) for East Tripura (ST) Parliamentary Constituency, Saju Wahid, IAS, said that the parliamentary constituency has 30 Assembly Constituencies across 6 districts, including all assembly constituencies of Dhalai, North, Unakoti, Khowai, and 4 ACs of South Tripura while 3 ACs of Gomati district.

“The total number of voters is 13,95,089, including 7,01,708 males, 6,93,365 females, and 16 transgender individuals. Service voters are 4349. They will cast votes in 1654 polling stations”, said the official.



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He mentioned that all polling stations will have assured minimum facilities like drinking water, electricity, toilets, ramps, and wheelchair accessibility. Additionally, all polling stations will be under CCTV surveillance.

“For all kinds of MCC violations and other complaints, action will be taken within 100 minutes. Anonymous complaints will be addressed, and a 24x7 district-level control room has been set up with flying squads on the ground,” said the official.

Speaking about the security angle, the Dhalai District Superintendent of Police, Avinash Rai, IPS, mentioned that as the district shares the international border, they have beefed up security in this district and other parts as well.

“We have intensified security in the district, conducting regular flag marches and patrolling. Central forces are here, and we have taken all measures to conduct this election freely, fairly, and without violence,” he said, adding that security personnel are also deployed in sensitive areas, and so far, everything is under control.