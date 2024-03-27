No nomination papers were filed for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland on Wednesday, officials said.

Elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland will be held on April 19.

Filing of nominations had commenced on March 20 and Wednesday was the last date for filing of nominations.

Altogether four candidates including the ruling National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Peoples’ Democratic Alliance consensus candidate Chumben Murry, Congress candidate and Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president S Supongmeren Jamir have submitted their nomination papers.



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Congress candidate for Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency S Supongmeren Jamir on Tuesday filed his nomination papers.

Interacting with media people after filing the nomination papers, Jamir expressed confidence that the people will vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha election.

Scrutiny of documents will be carried out on March 28 while the last date of withdrawal of the candidature is March 30.