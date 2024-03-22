Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Friday reiterated that the NDA will win over 400 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

He said that the victory of the BJP reflects the support of people for the party.

Dr Saha said this after attending a Padyatra from Charipara under the Badharghat assembly constituency in Agartala for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.



“The karyakartas are full of enthusiasm. They are only waiting for April 19 and 26 to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If we want to make our country powerful, then we must ensure PM Modi’s victory. For that, we must bloom the lotus in both our seats,” said Dr. Saha.



Also Read: Tripura BJP to hold meeting with IPFT, Tipra Motha on March 25



He said that wherever he is campaigning, excitement and enthusiasm can be seen among people.



“People have faith in PM Modi, and for that, we are confident that we will win both seats by surpassing last year's vote margin. People are eager to cast their votes for BJP. We are receiving a huge response. The massive support of people to the BJP, which is reflected in campaigning, indicates that the BJP will win both seats in Tripura, surpassing last year's vote margin. Today, Jati and Janajati are together. Earlier, we had an alliance with IPFT, and now TIPRA Motha has joined. We are confident that BJP will win in Tripura as the opposition has no issue. NDA will win over 400 seats,” he added.