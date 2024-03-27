27 candidates (including 3 substitutes) officially filed their nominations at the District Administrative Centre in Pakyong on the concluding day of nominations in Pakyong District for the upcoming General Elections 2024.

The candidates submitted their paperwork under the supervision of Mr Tashi Chophel, the designated Returning Officer for the 18-West Pendam AC; 21-Gnathang Machong; 22-Namchebong, and Anupa Tamling, Returning Officer for the 19-Rhenock and 20-Chujachen constituencies.



The comprehensive list of candidates who filed their nomination process is as follows :



𝟭𝟴 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆



Sikkim Krantikari Morcha( SKM)

Lall Bahadur Das

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF)

Anup Thatal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Bhupal Baraily

Citizen Action Party (CAP)

Dr Madan Kumar Shiva Shanker

Independent

Jagdish Cintury



Also Read: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang expresses confidence in winning 32 Assembly seats



𝟭𝟵-𝗥𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆

SKM- Prem Singh Tamang (Golay)

SKM- Bishnu Kumar Sharma (𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗲 candidate for Mr Prem Singh Tamang (Golay)

SDF- Som Nath Poudyal

BJP- Prem Chettri Khatiwara

CAP- Tika Ram Sharma

SPCC- Kapil Prasad Sapkota

Sikkim Republic Party- Laxmi Sharma

𝟮𝟬-𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗷𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆

SKM- Puran Kr. Gurung

SDF- Mani Kumar Gurung

BJP- Duk Nath Nepal

CAP- Ganesh Kumar Rai

CAP- Dhebendra Subba (𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗲 candidate for Mr Ganesh Kumar Rai)

𝟮𝟭-𝗚𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴 -𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆

SKM- Pamin Lepcha

BJP- Sangey Gyasto Bhutia

CAP- Phuri Sherpa

SPCC-Tshering Pema Bhutia



𝟮𝟮-𝗡𝗮𝗺𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘆𝗯𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆

SKM- Raju Basnet

SDF- Pawan Kumar Chamling

SDF- Komal Chamling (𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗲 candidate for Mr Pawan Kumar Chamling)

BJP- Pooja Sharma

CAP- Severine Rai

Independent- Prem Bdr. Chettri

It is to be mentioned that scrutiny of nominations will be held on 28th March 2024 (Thursday) from 11 am till 3 pm and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 30th March 2024(Saturday).



As of the concluding day of nomination filing, 25 nominations had been submitted in total.