Sikkim's Pakyong district receives 27 nominations on the final day of nomination filing from five Assembly constituencies
27 candidates (including 3 substitutes) officially filed their nominations at the District Administrative Centre in Pakyong on the concluding day of nominations in Pakyong District for the upcoming General Elections 2024.
27 candidates (including 3 substitutes) officially filed their nominations at the District Administrative Centre in Pakyong on the concluding day of nominations in Pakyong District for the upcoming General Elections 2024.
The candidates submitted their paperwork under the supervision of Mr Tashi Chophel, the designated Returning Officer for the 18-West Pendam AC; 21-Gnathang Machong; 22-Namchebong, and Anupa Tamling, Returning Officer for the 19-Rhenock and 20-Chujachen constituencies.
The comprehensive list of candidates who filed their nomination process is as follows :
𝟭𝟴 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha( SKM)
Lall Bahadur Das
Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF)
Anup Thatal
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Bhupal Baraily
Citizen Action Party (CAP)
Dr Madan Kumar Shiva Shanker
Independent
Jagdish Cintury
Also Read: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang expresses confidence in winning 32 Assembly seats
𝟭𝟵-𝗥𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆
SKM- Prem Singh Tamang (Golay)
SKM- Bishnu Kumar Sharma (𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗲 candidate for Mr Prem Singh Tamang (Golay)
SDF- Som Nath Poudyal
BJP- Prem Chettri Khatiwara
CAP- Tika Ram Sharma
SPCC- Kapil Prasad Sapkota
Sikkim Republic Party- Laxmi Sharma
𝟮𝟬-𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗷𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆
SKM- Puran Kr. Gurung
SDF- Mani Kumar Gurung
BJP- Duk Nath Nepal
CAP- Ganesh Kumar Rai
CAP- Dhebendra Subba (𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗲 candidate for Mr Ganesh Kumar Rai)
𝟮𝟭-𝗚𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴 -𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆
SKM- Pamin Lepcha
BJP- Sangey Gyasto Bhutia
CAP- Phuri Sherpa
SPCC-Tshering Pema Bhutia
𝟮𝟮-𝗡𝗮𝗺𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘆𝗯𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆
SKM- Raju Basnet
SDF- Pawan Kumar Chamling
SDF- Komal Chamling (𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗲 candidate for Mr Pawan Kumar Chamling)
BJP- Pooja Sharma
CAP- Severine Rai
Independent- Prem Bdr. Chettri
It is to be mentioned that scrutiny of nominations will be held on 28th March 2024 (Thursday) from 11 am till 3 pm and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 30th March 2024(Saturday).
As of the concluding day of nomination filing, 25 nominations had been submitted in total.
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