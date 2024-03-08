On March 8, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) unveiled its inaugural roster of candidates, encompassing 39 Lok Sabha constituencies spanning Tripura, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Telangana, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

The Congress nominee for the West Tripura seat is Asish Kumar Saha, the President of Tripura Pradesh Congress. Notably, Saha had previously secured victory in the 2018 assembly elections from the Bordowali constituency on a BJP ticket. Subsequently, he resigned from both his post and party affiliation, opting to align with Congress.



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Despite a spirited contest in the by-elections and the 2023 assembly elections against Tripura's Chief Minister, Dr Manik Saha, Saha faced defeat. Approximately a year ago, Asish Kumar Saha assumed the position of TPCC president, succeeding Congress MLA Brijit Sinha.

With the Left yet to unveil their candidate list for the imminent Lok Sabha elections, Asish Kumar Saha is set to vie for the West Tripura seat. His opponent will be BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb, a former chief minister and sitting Rajya Sabha MP.